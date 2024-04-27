RBB Bancorp (NASDAQ:RBB) Receives “Equal Weight” Rating from Stephens

Stephens reiterated their equal weight rating on shares of RBB Bancorp (NASDAQ:RBB – Free Report) in a report published on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $20.00 price objective on the stock.
RBB has been the topic of several other reports. Hovde Group started coverage on shares of RBB Bancorp in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. They set a market perform rating and a $19.00 target price on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of RBB Bancorp from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a report on Wednesday, December 27th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price target on shares of RBB Bancorp from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $18.50.
Get Our Latest Report on RBB Bancorp
RBB Bancorp Price Performance
RBB Bancorp (NASDAQ:RBB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $58.17 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.40 million. RBB Bancorp had a net margin of 17.69% and a return on equity of 7.74%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.58 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that RBB Bancorp will post 1.47 earnings per share for the current year.
RBB Bancorp Dividend Announcement
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 13th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.54%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 30th. RBB Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.07%.
Insider Activity
In related news, Director James Kao bought 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 27th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $16.95 per share, for a total transaction of $67,800.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 505,376 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,566,123.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In the last quarter, insiders purchased 35,977 shares of company stock worth $624,060. Corporate insiders own 6.63% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC raised its position in RBB Bancorp by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 78,338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,492,000 after purchasing an additional 641 shares during the last quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new stake in RBB Bancorp in the 3rd quarter valued at $138,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in RBB Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at $177,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its position in RBB Bancorp by 36.9% in the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 3,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 929 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its position in RBB Bancorp by 101.4% in the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 8,943 shares of the company’s stock valued at $170,000 after purchasing an additional 4,503 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.14% of the company’s stock.
RBB Bancorp Company Profile
RBB Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Royal Business Bank that provides various banking products and services to the Chinese-American, Korean-American, and other Asian-American communities. Its deposit products include checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than RBB Bancorp
- Uptrend Stocks Explained: Learn How to Trade Using Uptrends
- 3 Stocks Leading the U.S. Agriculture Comeback
- Overbought Stocks Explained: Should You Trade Them?
- How to Use Put Debit Spreads to Profit From Falling Stocks
- Stock Market Upgrades: What Are They?
- Alphabet Changes the Narrative with Its First-Ever Dividend
Receive News & Ratings for RBB Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RBB Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.