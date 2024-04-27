Short Interest in VictoryShares Core Intermediate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:UITB) Drops By 53.5%

VictoryShares Core Intermediate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:UITB – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 31,400 shares, a drop of 53.5% from the March 31st total of 67,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 119,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.
VictoryShares Core Intermediate Bond ETF Stock Performance
Shares of VictoryShares Core Intermediate Bond ETF stock opened at $45.21 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $45.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $45.73. VictoryShares Core Intermediate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $43.14 and a 52 week high of $47.35.
VictoryShares Core Intermediate Bond ETF Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 12th were paid a $0.1561 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 11th. This represents a $1.87 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.14%.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On VictoryShares Core Intermediate Bond ETF
VictoryShares Core Intermediate Bond ETF Company Profile
The Victory Portfolios II VictoryShares Core Intermediate Bond ETF (UITB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg US Aggregate Bond index. The fund is an actively managed bond fund that invests primarily in US issues with a dollar-weighted average maturity of three to ten years. UITB was launched on Oct 24, 2017 and is managed by VictoryShares.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than VictoryShares Core Intermediate Bond ETF
- Most active stocks: Dollar volume vs share volume
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 4/22 – 4/26
- What Are Dividends? Buy the Best Dividend Stocks
- 3 Stocks Leading the U.S. Agriculture Comeback
- Which Wall Street Analysts are the Most Accurate?
- How to Use Put Debit Spreads to Profit From Falling Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for VictoryShares Core Intermediate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VictoryShares Core Intermediate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.