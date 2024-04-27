Short Interest in VictoryShares Core Intermediate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:UITB) Drops By 53.5%

VictoryShares Core Intermediate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:UITBGet Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 31,400 shares, a drop of 53.5% from the March 31st total of 67,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 119,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

VictoryShares Core Intermediate Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VictoryShares Core Intermediate Bond ETF stock opened at $45.21 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $45.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $45.73. VictoryShares Core Intermediate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $43.14 and a 52 week high of $47.35.

VictoryShares Core Intermediate Bond ETF Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 12th were paid a $0.1561 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 11th. This represents a $1.87 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.14%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On VictoryShares Core Intermediate Bond ETF

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. CWM LLC purchased a new stake in VictoryShares Core Intermediate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth $34,000. MV Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of VictoryShares Core Intermediate Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at $39,000. Fifth Third Bancorp purchased a new stake in VictoryShares Core Intermediate Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at $51,000. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. bought a new position in VictoryShares Core Intermediate Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at $56,000. Finally, Aspire Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of VictoryShares Core Intermediate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth $227,000.

VictoryShares Core Intermediate Bond ETF Company Profile

The Victory Portfolios II VictoryShares Core Intermediate Bond ETF (UITB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg US Aggregate Bond index. The fund is an actively managed bond fund that invests primarily in US issues with a dollar-weighted average maturity of three to ten years. UITB was launched on Oct 24, 2017 and is managed by VictoryShares.

