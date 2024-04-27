Short Interest in VictoryShares Core Intermediate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:UITB) Drops By 53.5%

VictoryShares Core Intermediate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:UITB – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 31,400 shares, a drop of 53.5% from the March 31st total of 67,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 119,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

VictoryShares Core Intermediate Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VictoryShares Core Intermediate Bond ETF stock opened at $45.21 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $45.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $45.73. VictoryShares Core Intermediate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $43.14 and a 52 week high of $47.35.

VictoryShares Core Intermediate Bond ETF Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 12th were paid a $0.1561 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 11th. This represents a $1.87 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.14%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On VictoryShares Core Intermediate Bond ETF

VictoryShares Core Intermediate Bond ETF Company Profile

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. CWM LLC purchased a new stake in VictoryShares Core Intermediate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth $34,000. MV Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of VictoryShares Core Intermediate Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at $39,000. Fifth Third Bancorp purchased a new stake in VictoryShares Core Intermediate Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at $51,000. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. bought a new position in VictoryShares Core Intermediate Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at $56,000. Finally, Aspire Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of VictoryShares Core Intermediate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth $227,000.

The Victory Portfolios II VictoryShares Core Intermediate Bond ETF (UITB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg US Aggregate Bond index. The fund is an actively managed bond fund that invests primarily in US issues with a dollar-weighted average maturity of three to ten years. UITB was launched on Oct 24, 2017 and is managed by VictoryShares.

