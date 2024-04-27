Skyward Specialty Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SKWD) Receives $39.89 Consensus PT from Analysts

Shares of Skyward Specialty Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SKWD – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eight brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $39.89.

Several research firms have commented on SKWD. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price objective on shares of Skyward Specialty Insurance Group from $43.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Skyward Specialty Insurance Group from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 1st. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Skyward Specialty Insurance Group in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $39.00 price target on the stock. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Skyward Specialty Insurance Group from $31.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price target on Skyward Specialty Insurance Group from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd.

In other Skyward Specialty Insurance Group news, CEO Andrew S. Robinson sold 13,374 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.70, for a total transaction of $477,451.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 96,883 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,458,723.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . In other news, CFO Mark W. Haushill sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.58, for a total value of $889,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 236,688 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,421,359.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CEO Andrew S. Robinson sold 13,374 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.70, for a total transaction of $477,451.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 96,883 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,458,723.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 98,890 shares of company stock worth $3,533,839 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 8.01% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SKWD. Wasatch Advisors LP lifted its position in Skyward Specialty Insurance Group by 5.9% during the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 276,494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,344,000 after purchasing an additional 15,407 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its position in Skyward Specialty Insurance Group by 19.3% during the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 464,667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,383,000 after purchasing an additional 75,137 shares during the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co lifted its position in Skyward Specialty Insurance Group by 26.3% during the first quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 11,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $441,000 after purchasing an additional 2,450 shares during the last quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd lifted its position in Skyward Specialty Insurance Group by 15.5% during the fourth quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 46,504 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,576,000 after purchasing an additional 6,232 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ghisallo Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Skyward Specialty Insurance Group by 50.0% during the fourth quarter. Ghisallo Capital Management LLC now owns 150,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,082,000 after purchasing an additional 50,000 shares during the last quarter. 94.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of SKWD stock opened at $33.46 on Monday. Skyward Specialty Insurance Group has a 12 month low of $20.89 and a 12 month high of $38.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.34 billion, a PE ratio of 14.94 and a beta of 0.45. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $36.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $33.06.

Skyward Specialty Insurance Group (NASDAQ:SKWD – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The company reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $321.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $320.34 million. Skyward Specialty Insurance Group had a net margin of 9.56% and a return on equity of 14.31%. The business’s revenue was up 21.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.36 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Skyward Specialty Insurance Group will post 2.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Skyward Specialty Insurance Group, Inc, an insurance holding company, underwrites commercial property and casualty insurance products in the United States. It offers general liability, excess liability, professional liability, commercial auto, group accident and health, property, surety, and workers' compensation insurance products.

