Spinnaker Trust Sells 390 Shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders Canada ETF (BATS:BBCA)

Spinnaker Trust reduced its stake in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Canada ETF (BATS:BBCA – Free Report) by 1.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,175 shares of the company’s stock after selling 390 shares during the period. Spinnaker Trust’s holdings in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Canada ETF were worth $1,358,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Canada ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $190,000. Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders Canada ETF during the third quarter valued at about $37,606,000. Source Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders Canada ETF by 3.1% during the third quarter. Source Financial Advisors LLC now owns 11,152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $649,000 after buying an additional 339 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders Canada ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $6,796,000. Finally, Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders Canada ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $60,000.

Get JPMorgan BetaBuilders Canada ETF alerts:

JPMorgan BetaBuilders Canada ETF Stock Performance

Shares of BATS BBCA traded up $0.24 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $65.57. 202,208 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. The company has a market capitalization of $6.99 billion, a PE ratio of 14.29 and a beta of 1.02. The business has a fifty day moving average of $65.53 and a 200-day moving average of $62.60.

JPMorgan BetaBuilders Canada ETF Company Profile

The JPMorgan BetaBuilders Canada ETF (BBCA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of large- and mid-cap Canadian equities. BBCA was launched on Aug 7, 2018 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BBCA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan BetaBuilders Canada ETF (BATS:BBCA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan BetaBuilders Canada ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan BetaBuilders Canada ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.