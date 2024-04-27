Spinnaker Trust Grows Stock Holdings in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IEMG)

Spinnaker Trust boosted its holdings in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IEMG – Free Report) by 6.8% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 30,444 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,928 shares during the quarter. Spinnaker Trust’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $1,540,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Covestor Ltd grew its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 813.0% during the 3rd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 703 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 626 shares in the last quarter. Steph & Co. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. Family Capital Trust Co grew its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 59.4% during the 3rd quarter. Family Capital Trust Co now owns 824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 307 shares in the last quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Horizons Wealth Management grew its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 393.5% during the 4th quarter. Horizons Wealth Management now owns 1,377 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 1,098 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF alerts:

iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Trading Up 1.1 %

Shares of IEMG traded up $0.56 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $51.80. 7,299,605 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,500,142. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $51.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $49.66. The company has a market cap of $76.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.59 and a beta of 0.85. iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 1 year low of $45.57 and a 1 year high of $52.65.

About iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF

The iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (IEMG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI Emerging Markets IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of emerging-market firms, covering 99% of market capitalization. IEMG was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IEMG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IEMG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.