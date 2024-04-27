TD Securities Lowers Allied Properties Real Estate Investment (TSE:AP.UN) Price Target to C$20.00

Allied Properties Real Estate Investment (TSE:AP.UN – Free Report) had its target price reduced by TD Securities from C$21.00 to C$20.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports.
AP.UN has been the topic of a number of other research reports. CIBC dropped their price target on Allied Properties Real Estate Investment from C$19.50 to C$19.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. Desjardins lowered their target price on Allied Properties Real Estate Investment from C$20.00 to C$19.50 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Scotiabank lowered their target price on Allied Properties Real Estate Investment from C$22.25 to C$21.75 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 12th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on Allied Properties Real Estate Investment from C$22.00 to C$20.50 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, National Bankshares lowered their target price on Allied Properties Real Estate Investment from C$22.00 to C$20.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Sunday, February 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Allied Properties Real Estate Investment has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of C$20.22.
The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 15th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 29th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.53%. Allied Properties Real Estate Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -45.69%.
Allied is a leading owner, manager and developer of (i) distinctive urban workspace in Canada's major cities and (ii) network-dense urban data centres in Toronto that form Canada's hub for global connectivity. Allied's business is providing knowledge-based organizations with distinctive urban environments for creativity and connectivity.
