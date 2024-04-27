Lottery.com (NASDAQ:LTRY) vs. Smartsheet (NYSE:SMAR) Critical Survey

Lottery.com (NASDAQ:LTRY – Get Free Report) and Smartsheet (NYSE:SMAR – Get Free Report) are both consumer discretionary companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, earnings, dividends, profitability, risk and valuation.

Risk and Volatility

Lottery.com has a beta of 1.21, meaning that its stock price is 21% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Smartsheet has a beta of 0.73, meaning that its stock price is 27% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Get Lottery.com alerts:

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Lottery.com and Smartsheet’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Lottery.com $6.48 million 0.80 -$24.63 million ($9.03) -0.20 Smartsheet $958.34 million 5.49 -$104.63 million ($0.79) -48.47

Profitability

Lottery.com has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Smartsheet. Smartsheet is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Lottery.com, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

This table compares Lottery.com and Smartsheet’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Lottery.com -379.75% -43.81% -29.08% Smartsheet -10.92% -16.57% -7.60%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

7.7% of Lottery.com shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 90.0% of Smartsheet shares are held by institutional investors. 19.9% of Lottery.com shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 4.7% of Smartsheet shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for Lottery.com and Smartsheet, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Lottery.com 0 0 0 0 N/A Smartsheet 1 3 12 0 2.69

Smartsheet has a consensus price target of $49.75, indicating a potential upside of 29.93%. Given Smartsheet’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Smartsheet is more favorable than Lottery.com.

Summary

Smartsheet beats Lottery.com on 9 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Lottery.com

(Get Free Report)

Lottery.com Inc., a digital publisher, provides lottery data results, jackpots, results, and other data. It delivers daily results of approximately 800 domestic and international lottery games from 40 countries, including the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom to 400 digital publishers and media organizations. The company is headquartered in Spicewood, Texas.

About Smartsheet

(Get Free Report)

Smartsheet, Inc. engages in managing and automating collaborative work. Its platform provides solutions that eliminate the obstacles to capturing information, including a familiar and intuitive spreadsheet interface as well as easily customizable forms. The company was founded by W. Eric Browne, Maria Colacurcio, John D. Creason and Brent R. Frei in June 2005 and is headquartered in Bellevue, WA.

Receive News & Ratings for Lottery.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lottery.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.