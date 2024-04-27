Visteon (NASDAQ:VC) Upgraded by Wells Fargo & Company to Equal Weight

Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Visteon (NASDAQ:VC – Free Report) from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research note released on Friday, Marketbeat.com reports. Wells Fargo & Company currently has $108.00 price objective on the stock, up from their previous price objective of $106.00.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. UBS Group raised Visteon from a neutral rating to a buy rating and raised their price target for the stock from $143.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Visteon from $188.00 to $146.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 7th. Guggenheim decreased their price objective on Visteon from $136.00 to $126.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. StockNews.com upgraded Visteon from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, January 11th. Finally, Barclays upgraded Visteon from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $140.00 to $145.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Visteon presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $142.36.

NASDAQ:VC opened at $112.19 on Friday. Visteon has a 1-year low of $105.19 and a 1-year high of $159.87. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $113.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $118.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.41, a PEG ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 1.65.

Visteon (NASDAQ:VC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $1.61 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.75 by ($0.14). The business had revenue of $933.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $971.45 million. Visteon had a return on equity of 53.49% and a net margin of 12.60%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.25 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Visteon will post 8.68 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in VC. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its holdings in Visteon by 404.5% during the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 405,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,665,000 after purchasing an additional 324,946 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Visteon during the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,092,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in Visteon by 416.5% during the 4th quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 149,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,619,000 after purchasing an additional 120,210 shares during the last quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Visteon by 37.9% during the 3rd quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 359,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,629,000 after purchasing an additional 98,850 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank acquired a new stake in Visteon during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $12,222,000. 99.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Visteon Corporation, an automotive technology company, designs, manufactures, and sells automotive electronics and connected car solutions for vehicle manufacturers worldwide. The company provides instrument clusters, including analog gauge clusters for 2-D and 3-D display-based devices; information displays that integrate a range of user interface technologies and graphics management capabilities, such as active privacy, TrueColor enhancement, local dimming, cameras, optics, haptic feedback, and light effects; and infotainment and connected car solutions, including scalable Android infotainment for seamless connectivity, as well as onboard artificial intelligence-based voice assistants with natural language understanding.

