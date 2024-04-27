WAM Global Limited (ASX:WGB) Insider Katherine (Kate) Thorley Acquires 9,250 Shares

WAM Global Limited (ASX:WGB – Get Free Report) insider Katherine (Kate) Thorley acquired 9,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 19th. The stock was purchased at an average price of A$2.17 ($1.40) per share, with a total value of A$20,072.50 ($12,950.00).
WAM Global Stock Performance
WAM Global Increases Dividend
The firm also recently announced a Interim dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, April 28th. Stockholders of record on Sunday, April 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 2.61%. This is an increase from WAM Global’s previous Interim dividend of $0.06. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 15th. WAM Global’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.00%.
About WAM Global
