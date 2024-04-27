WAM Global Limited (ASX:WGB) Insider Katherine (Kate) Thorley Acquires 9,250 Shares

WAM Global Limited (ASX:WGB – Get Free Report) insider Katherine (Kate) Thorley acquired 9,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 19th. The stock was purchased at an average price of A$2.17 ($1.40) per share, with a total value of A$20,072.50 ($12,950.00).

WAM Global Stock Performance

WAM Global Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a Interim dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, April 28th. Stockholders of record on Sunday, April 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 2.61%. This is an increase from WAM Global’s previous Interim dividend of $0.06. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 15th. WAM Global’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.00%.

About WAM Global

WAM Global Limited is a listed investment company launched and managed by Wilson Asset Management (International) Pty Limited. The firm invests in the public equity markets across the globe. It primarily invests in value stocks of companies. WAM Global Limited is based in Sydney, Australia.

