Insider Buying: Zura Bio Limited (NASDAQ:ZURA) Insider Purchases $24,999.31 in Stock

Zura Bio Limited (NASDAQ:ZURA – Get Free Report) insider Michael Howell bought 7,987 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $3.13 per share, for a total transaction of $24,999.31. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 7,987 shares in the company, valued at $24,999.31. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Zura Bio Trading Up 21.8 %

Zura Bio stock opened at $4.41 on Friday. Zura Bio Limited has a 12-month low of $2.00 and a 12-month high of $14.00. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.01.

Get Zura Bio alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $16.00 price target (down from $17.00) on shares of Zura Bio in a report on Monday, April 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Zura Bio has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.40.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Zura Bio

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ZURA. Lynx1 Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Zura Bio in the 3rd quarter worth $65,000. Forefront Analytics LLC bought a new stake in Zura Bio in the third quarter worth about $95,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new stake in Zura Bio in the 3rd quarter valued at about $224,000. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in shares of Zura Bio by 14.0% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 77,356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $511,000 after purchasing an additional 9,481 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eisler Capital US LLC acquired a new position in shares of Zura Bio in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $660,000. 61.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Zura Bio Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Zura Bio Limited, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing novel medicines for immune and inflammatory disorders. It develops Tibulizumab, an IgG-scFv bispecific dual-antagonist antibody engineered by the fusion of ixekizumab and tabalumab that neutralizes IL-17A and BAFF, which is in Phase 2 clinical trial development; ZB-168, a monoclonal antibody that binds and neutralizes the IL-7 receptor chain that impact on diseases driven by IL7 and thymic stromal lymphopoietin immune pathways; and Torudokimab, a monoclonal antibody that neutralizes IL33, which is in Phase 2 clinical trial development.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Zura Bio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zura Bio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.