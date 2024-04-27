Zoomcar (NASDAQ:ZCAR) vs. HyreCar (NASDAQ:HYRE) Critical Survey

Zoomcar (NASDAQ:ZCAR – Get Free Report) and HyreCar (NASDAQ:HYRE – Get Free Report) are both small-cap auto/tires/trucks companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, earnings, valuation, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends and profitability.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

3.7% of Zoomcar shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 62.9% of HyreCar shares are held by institutional investors. 2.2% of Zoomcar shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 9.1% of HyreCar shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Zoomcar and HyreCar’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Zoomcar N/A N/A -$4.63 million N/A N/A HyreCar $39.89 million 0.00 -$25.95 million ($0.81) N/A

Volatility & Risk

Zoomcar has higher earnings, but lower revenue than HyreCar.

Zoomcar has a beta of -0.57, indicating that its stock price is 157% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, HyreCar has a beta of 2.24, indicating that its stock price is 124% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Zoomcar and HyreCar’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Zoomcar N/A -13.53% 48.39% HyreCar -46.03% -1,016.64% -128.82%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings for Zoomcar and HyreCar, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Zoomcar 0 0 0 0 N/A HyreCar 0 0 0 0 N/A

About Zoomcar

Zoomcar Holdings, Inc. operates a marketplace for car sharing in India, Indonesia, and Egypt. It connects hosts with guests, who choose from a selection of cars for use at affordable prices, promoting smart transportation solutions. The company was founded in 2013 and is based in Bronxville, New York.

About HyreCar

HyreCar, Inc. engages in the operation of a car-sharing marketplace. It also offers the renting of vehicle and other vehicle rental related services. The company was founded by Anshu Bansal and Abhishek Arora in September 2014 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, CA.

