The Goldman Sachs Group Boosts Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) Price Target to $157.00

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN – Free Report) had its price target lifted by The Goldman Sachs Group from $137.00 to $157.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a sell rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. KeyCorp increased their price objective on Texas Instruments from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. TD Cowen increased their price objective on Texas Instruments from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Wednesday. Truist Financial increased their price objective on Texas Instruments from $165.00 to $167.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Wednesday. Rosenblatt Securities restated a buy rating and issued a $210.00 target price on shares of Texas Instruments in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Benchmark restated a buy rating and issued a $210.00 target price on shares of Texas Instruments in a research note on Wednesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $180.74.

Texas Instruments Trading Up 1.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ:TXN opened at $177.48 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $169.29 and its 200 day moving average is $162.22. Texas Instruments has a 1 year low of $139.48 and a 1 year high of $188.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $161.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.69, a P/E/G ratio of 3.77 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 4.91 and a quick ratio of 3.35.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $3.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.61 billion. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 35.28% and a net margin of 35.16%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.85 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Texas Instruments will post 5.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Texas Instruments Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 21st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 8th will be given a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 7th. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.93%. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 81.12%.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Mark A. Blinn sold 1,744 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.85, for a total value of $278,778.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 11,693 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,869,126.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Texas Instruments

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TXN. Founders Financial Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 4.5% in the third quarter. Founders Financial Securities LLC now owns 3,483 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $554,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Texas Instruments by 4.5% during the third quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,762 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $757,000 after acquiring an additional 207 shares during the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA increased its stake in Texas Instruments by 1.1% during the third quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 7,976 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,268,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp increased its stake in Texas Instruments by 38.2% during the third quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 54,143 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $8,609,000 after acquiring an additional 14,965 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in Texas Instruments by 4.7% during the third quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,659 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $261,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.99% of the company’s stock.

Texas Instruments Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Analog and Embedded Processing segments. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements across various voltage levels, including battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage references, and lighting products.

Further Reading

