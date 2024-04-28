Terril Brothers Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Terril Brothers Inc. grew its stake in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report) by 149.6% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 137,129 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 82,187 shares during the quarter. Walt Disney makes up approximately 4.4% of Terril Brothers Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Terril Brothers Inc.’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $12,381,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Planned Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in Walt Disney during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Fortis Group Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Walt Disney during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Stone House Investment Management LLC grew its position in Walt Disney by 355.3% during the 4th quarter. Stone House Investment Management LLC now owns 346 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. Evolution Advisers Inc. grew its position in Walt Disney by 38.2% during the 4th quarter. Evolution Advisers Inc. now owns 380 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Walt Disney during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. 65.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

DIS has been the topic of several research reports. Argus upped their price objective on Walt Disney from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Walt Disney from $128.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price objective on Walt Disney from $129.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on Walt Disney from $125.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on Walt Disney from $120.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $125.08.

Shares of DIS traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $112.73. The stock had a trading volume of 6,304,843 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,049,604. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The Walt Disney Company has a 52 week low of $78.73 and a 52 week high of $123.74. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $114.18 and a 200 day moving average of $99.76. The company has a market cap of $206.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 69.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.42.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The entertainment giant reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $23.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.71 billion. Walt Disney had a net margin of 3.36% and a return on equity of 7.88%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.99 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a yield of 0.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 8th. Walt Disney’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.52%.

In other news, EVP Sonia L. Coleman sold 1,857 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.92, for a total value of $226,405.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 4,400 shares in the company, valued at approximately $536,448. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

The Walt Disney Company operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Entertainment, Sports, and Experiences. The company produces and distributes film and television video streaming content under the ABC Television Network, Disney, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brand television channels, as well as ABC television stations and A+E television networks; and produces original content under the ABC Signature, Disney Branded Television, FX Productions, Lucasfilm, Marvel, National Geographic Studios, Pixar, Searchlight Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, 20th Television, and Walt Disney Pictures banners.

