Cercano Management LLC Has $28.72 Million Stock Position in Progyny, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGNY)

Cercano Management LLC boosted its position in Progyny, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGNY – Free Report) by 8.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 772,339 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 62,983 shares during the period. Progyny comprises 0.9% of Cercano Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 28th largest position. Cercano Management LLC’s holdings in Progyny were worth $28,716,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. RiverPark Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Progyny by 54.0% in the 4th quarter. RiverPark Advisors LLC now owns 1,067 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 374 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Progyny during the third quarter worth approximately $53,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its position in Progyny by 9.3% during the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 3,096 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,000 after acquiring an additional 264 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its position in Progyny by 16.1% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,490 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,000 after acquiring an additional 483 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Trust Company N.A acquired a new stake in Progyny during the fourth quarter worth approximately $183,000. 94.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Progyny news, CFO Mark S. Livingston sold 11,165 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.62, for a total value of $420,027.30. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 50,119 shares in the company, valued at $1,885,476.78. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Progyny news, CFO Mark S. Livingston sold 11,165 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.62, for a total value of $420,027.30. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 50,119 shares in the company, valued at $1,885,476.78. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Chairman David J. Schlanger sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.52, for a total transaction of $37,520.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 83,631 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,137,835.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 120,515 shares of company stock valued at $4,570,131 over the last three months. 12.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NASDAQ:PGNY traded down $0.46 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $32.04. The stock had a trading volume of 583,458 shares, compared to its average volume of 653,672. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $35.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $35.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.08 billion, a PE ratio of 51.68, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.48. Progyny, Inc. has a 12 month low of $29.44 and a 12 month high of $44.95.

Progyny (NASDAQ:PGNY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $269.94 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $274.08 million. Progyny had a net margin of 5.70% and a return on equity of 12.64%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 26.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.03 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Progyny, Inc. will post 0.7 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on PGNY shares. Leerink Partnrs restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Progyny in a research report on Monday, February 26th. SVB Leerink started coverage on shares of Progyny in a research report on Monday, February 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $49.00 price objective for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and set a $48.00 price objective on shares of Progyny in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Progyny in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $48.00 price objective for the company. Finally, KeyCorp lowered their target price on shares of Progyny from $45.00 to $43.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $48.30.

Progyny, Inc, a benefits management company, specializes in fertility and family building benefits solutions in the United States. Its fertility benefits solution includes differentiated benefits plan design, personalized concierge-style member support services, and selective network of fertility specialists.

