First Ascent Asset Management LLC Has $1.16 Million Stock Holdings in JPMorgan Short Duration Core Plus ETF (NYSEARCA:JSCP)

First Ascent Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of JPMorgan Short Duration Core Plus ETF (NYSEARCA:JSCP – Free Report) by 6.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 24,920 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,554 shares during the quarter. First Ascent Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.45% of JPMorgan Short Duration Core Plus ETF worth $1,160,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in JSCP. Clearstead Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Short Duration Core Plus ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $58,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Short Duration Core Plus ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $367,000. CWM LLC bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Short Duration Core Plus ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $659,000. LexAurum Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of JPMorgan Short Duration Core Plus ETF by 55.0% in the 4th quarter. LexAurum Advisors LLC now owns 15,359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $715,000 after buying an additional 5,453 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lodestar Private Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of JPMorgan Short Duration Core Plus ETF by 47.8% in the 3rd quarter. Lodestar Private Asset Management LLC now owns 17,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $788,000 after buying an additional 5,618 shares in the last quarter.

Get JPMorgan Short Duration Core Plus ETF alerts:

JPMorgan Short Duration Core Plus ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of JSCP traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $46.01. The stock had a trading volume of 14,805 shares, compared to its average volume of 75,503. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $46.22 and a 200 day moving average of $46.08. The company has a market cap of $409.95 million, a P/E ratio of 7.95 and a beta of 0.06. JPMorgan Short Duration Core Plus ETF has a 52 week low of $44.83 and a 52 week high of $46.83.

JPMorgan Short Duration Core Plus ETF Profile

The JPMorgan Short Duration Core Plus ETF (JSCP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests in a portfolio of global fixed income securities of varying credit quality, and aims for a duration of three years or less. JSCP was launched on Mar 1, 2021 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Short Duration Core Plus ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Short Duration Core Plus ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.