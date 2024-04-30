Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. Sells 388 Shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. cut its stake in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Free Report) by 1.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 20,210 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 388 shares during the quarter. Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc.’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $4,964,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of UNP. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Union Pacific in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. BluePath Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Union Pacific in the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Union Pacific in the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Fortitude Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of Union Pacific in the fourth quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 48.6% in the third quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 309 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. 80.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

UNP has been the topic of several research reports. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $282.00 to $272.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Benchmark increased their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $260.00 to $266.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $231.00 to $248.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 12th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Union Pacific from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Union Pacific from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $280.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $258.78.

Insider Transactions at Union Pacific

In other news, President Elizabeth F. Whited sold 3,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $937,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 56,682 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,170,500. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Union Pacific Trading Down 1.5 %

Union Pacific stock traded down $3.52 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $237.43. 498,354 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,303,483. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99. Union Pacific Co. has a 12 month low of $190.71 and a 12 month high of $258.66. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $244.15 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $235.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $144.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.99, a PEG ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 1.07.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The railroad operator reported $2.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.50 by $0.19. Union Pacific had a net margin of 26.52% and a return on equity of 44.34%. The firm had revenue of $6.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.97 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.67 EPS. The company’s revenue was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Union Pacific Co. will post 11.08 EPS for the current year.

Union Pacific Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 29th were given a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 28th. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 49.62%.

Union Pacific Profile

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, renewable biofuel producers, and other agricultural users; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

Further Reading

