Vivid Seats (SEAT) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Vivid Seats (NASDAQ:SEAT – Get Free Report) is scheduled to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, May 7th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.05 per share for the quarter. Investors interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Vivid Seats Stock Performance

NASDAQ:SEAT traded down $0.16 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $5.44. The stock had a trading volume of 419,153 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,539,562. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.52, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.50. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.27. Vivid Seats has a 12-month low of $5.11 and a 12-month high of $9.89. The stock has a market cap of $1.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 1.20.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have issued reports on SEAT shares. Craig Hallum started coverage on Vivid Seats in a research report on Friday, February 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $10.00 target price for the company. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 price target on shares of Vivid Seats in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Vivid Seats from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Finally, Maxim Group started coverage on Vivid Seats in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $7.00 price target for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Vivid Seats presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $9.94.

About Vivid Seats

Vivid Seats Inc operates an online ticket marketplace in the United States, Canada, and Japan. The company operates in two segments, Marketplace and Resale. The Marketplace segment acts as an intermediary between event ticket buyers and sellers; processes ticket sales on its website and mobile applications through its distribution partners; and sells tickets for sports, concerts, theater events, and other live events.

