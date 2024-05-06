Connecticut Wealth Management LLC Has $350,000 Holdings in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK)

Connecticut Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK – Free Report) by 6.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,437 shares of the software company’s stock after buying an additional 82 shares during the quarter. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Autodesk were worth $350,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bfsg LLC acquired a new position in Autodesk in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Rakuten Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Autodesk in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its stake in Autodesk by 67.1% in the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 142 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the period. Operose Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Autodesk during the third quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Anchor Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Autodesk during the fourth quarter worth approximately $41,000. 90.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Autodesk from $234.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price target on Autodesk from $265.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Autodesk from $232.00 to $293.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. Piper Sandler Companies upped their price target on Autodesk from $234.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their price target on Autodesk from $265.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $274.67.

In other Autodesk news, Director Mary T. Mcdowell sold 550 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $264.74, for a total value of $145,607.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 38,766 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,262,910.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Autodesk news, CAO Stephen W. Hope sold 1,757 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.47, for a total value of $457,645.79. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $898,621.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mary T. Mcdowell sold 550 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $264.74, for a total value of $145,607.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 38,766 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,262,910.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 36,166 shares of company stock valued at $9,465,055. Corporate insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

ADSK traded up $0.57 during trading on Monday, reaching $215.76. 627,192 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,460,233. The company’s 50-day moving average is $243.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $235.68. The company has a market cap of $46.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.11, a P/E/G ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. Autodesk, Inc. has a 12-month low of $189.54 and a 12-month high of $279.53.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 29th. The software company reported $2.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.95 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $1.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.43 billion. Autodesk had a return on equity of 75.01% and a net margin of 16.48%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.26 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Autodesk, Inc. will post 5.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Autodesk, Inc provides 3D design, engineering, and entertainment technology solutions worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; BuildingConnected, a SaaS preconstruction solution; AutoCAD, a software for professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections tools for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment collection industries.

