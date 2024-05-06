Metis Global Partners LLC Has $3.27 Million Stock Position in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI)

Metis Global Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI – Free Report) by 9.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 185,403 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,136 shares during the period. Metis Global Partners LLC’s holdings in Kinder Morgan were worth $3,271,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of KMI. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Kinder Morgan by 0.3% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 29,869,687 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $472,464,000 after buying an additional 87,516 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of Kinder Morgan by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 22,297,204 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $369,688,000 after acquiring an additional 639,467 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Kinder Morgan by 29.4% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 21,438,556 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $355,451,000 after purchasing an additional 4,870,444 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Kinder Morgan by 4.1% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 20,400,093 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $338,234,000 after purchasing an additional 796,829 shares during the period. Finally, J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Kinder Morgan in the third quarter valued at about $99,908,000. Institutional investors own 62.52% of the company’s stock.

Get Kinder Morgan alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have issued reports on KMI. StockNews.com cut Kinder Morgan from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. Truist Financial restated a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 price objective (down previously from $22.00) on shares of Kinder Morgan in a report on Monday, March 25th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.20.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Kinder Morgan news, Director Michael C. Morgan sold 230,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.82, for a total value of $4,328,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 345,087 shares in the company, valued at $6,494,537.34. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 12.81% of the company’s stock.

Kinder Morgan Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of Kinder Morgan stock traded up $0.04 during trading on Monday, reaching $18.61. The stock had a trading volume of 11,915,889 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,223,774. The company has a current ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The company has a market capitalization of $41.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.88, a P/E/G ratio of 5.23 and a beta of 0.89. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a 52 week low of $15.89 and a 52 week high of $18.92. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $18.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.53.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 17th. The pipeline company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34. Kinder Morgan had a return on equity of 7.85% and a net margin of 16.08%. The firm had revenue of $3.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.36 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.30 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 1.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Kinder Morgan Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 30th will be paid a $0.2875 dividend. This is a positive change from Kinder Morgan’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. This represents a $1.15 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 29th. Kinder Morgan’s payout ratio is presently 104.55%.

Kinder Morgan Profile

(Free Report)

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in North America. The company operates through Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2 segments. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline, and storage systems; natural gas gathering systems and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas gasification, liquefaction, and storage facilities.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KMI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Kinder Morgan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kinder Morgan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.