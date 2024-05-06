Regency Centers (NASDAQ:REG) Releases FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

Regency Centers (NASDAQ:REG – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 4.150-4.210 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 4.180. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on Regency Centers in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. They issued a buy rating and a $74.00 price target for the company. Truist Financial raised their price objective on Regency Centers from $71.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Mizuho started coverage on Regency Centers in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. They issued a neutral rating and a $60.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Regency Centers in a report on Thursday, February 1st. They issued an overweight rating and a $70.00 price target for the company. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded Regency Centers from an in-line rating to an outperform rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $69.00 to $71.00 in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Regency Centers presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $70.73.

REG stock traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $58.93. 783,694 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,266,355. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 1.16. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $59.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $61.71. Regency Centers has a one year low of $54.72 and a one year high of $68.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 0.85.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.67 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 12th. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.55%. Regency Centers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 130.73%.

Regency Centers is a preeminent national owner, operator, and developer of shopping centers located in suburban trade areas with compelling demographics. Our portfolio includes thriving properties merchandised with highly productive grocers, restaurants, service providers, and best-in-class retailers that connect to their neighborhoods, communities, and customers.

