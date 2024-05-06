Schneider Electric S.E. (OTCMKTS:SBGSY) Sets New 1-Year High at $47.47

Schneider Electric S.E. (OTCMKTS:SBGSY – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $47.47 and last traded at $47.40, with a volume of 165995 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $46.66.

Schneider Electric S.E. Stock Up 1.6 %

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $45.61 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $40.56.

About Schneider Electric S.E.

(Get Free Report)

Schneider Electric S.E. engages in the energy management and industrial automation businesses in the France, Western Europe, North America, the Asia Pacific, Eastern Europe, the Middle East, Africa, South America, and internationally. The company offers busway and cable management products, circuit breakers and switches, contactors and protection relays, electrical car charging, electrical protection and control products, energy management software solutions, load banks, power monitoring and control systems, power quality and power factor correction products, push buttons, switches, pilot lights and joysticks, surge protection and power conditioning services, switchboards and enclosures, and transfer switches.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Schneider Electric S.E. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schneider Electric S.E. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.