Sheets Smith Wealth Management Grows Stock Position in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI)

Sheets Smith Wealth Management boosted its position in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI – Free Report) by 9.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,042 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 698 shares during the quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management’s holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF were worth $818,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of ACWI. NavPoint Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $865,000. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 89.5% in the fourth quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 33,664 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,426,000 after purchasing an additional 15,896 shares in the last quarter. Sapient Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $251,000. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 42.0% in the fourth quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $354,000 after purchasing an additional 1,028 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SouthState Corp purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. 61.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

iShares MSCI ACWI ETF Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ ACWI traded up $0.72 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $109.15. The company had a trading volume of 1,305,492 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,827,095. The company has a market capitalization of $18.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.74 and a beta of 0.95. iShares MSCI ACWI ETF has a 1 year low of $88.33 and a 1 year high of $110.45. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $107.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $102.34.

iShares MSCI ACWI ETF Profile

The iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (ACWI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI AC World index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of large- and mid-cap global stocks, covering 85% of the developed and emerging markets capitalization. ACWI was launched on Mar 26, 2008 and is managed by BlackRock.

