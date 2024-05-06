Substratum Trading Up 49.9% Over Last Week (SUB)

Substratum (SUB) traded up 82% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on May 6th. One Substratum token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges. Substratum has a total market capitalization of $115,062.32 and $0.82 worth of Substratum was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Substratum has traded 49.9% higher against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Substratum Token Profile

Substratum (SUB) is a token. Its launch date was July 25th, 2017. Substratum’s total supply is 472,000,000 tokens. The Reddit community for Substratum is https://reddit.com/r/substratumnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Substratum’s official Twitter account is @substratumnet and its Facebook page is accessible here. Substratum’s official website is substratum.net.

Substratum Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Substratum (SUB) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Substratum has a current supply of 472,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Substratum is 0.00019712 USD and is down -45.21 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 4 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://substratum.net/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Substratum directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Substratum should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Substratum using one of the exchanges listed above.

