ProShares Online Retail ETF (NYSEARCA:ONLN) Trading 0.9% Higher

Shares of ProShares Online Retail ETF (NYSEARCA:ONLN – Get Free Report) were up 0.9% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $39.11 and last traded at $38.91. Approximately 14,729 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 19% from the average daily volume of 18,155 shares. The stock had previously closed at $38.56.

ProShares Online Retail ETF Trading Up 1.5 %

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $40.45 and a 200-day moving average price of $39.88. The stock has a market cap of $98.83 million, a PE ratio of 26.58 and a beta of 1.68.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. SageView Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in ProShares Online Retail ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $1,145,000. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its position in ProShares Online Retail ETF by 88.6% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 63,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,508,000 after acquiring an additional 29,984 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in ProShares Online Retail ETF by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 23,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $911,000 after acquiring an additional 329 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC raised its holdings in ProShares Online Retail ETF by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 62,096 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,440,000 after acquiring an additional 2,654 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Main Management ETF Advisors LLC lifted its stake in ProShares Online Retail ETF by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Main Management ETF Advisors LLC now owns 256,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,436,000 after purchasing an additional 1,980 shares in the last quarter.

ProShares Online Retail ETF Company Profile

The ProShares Online Retail ETF (ONLN) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ProShares Online Retail index. The fund tracks a global, modified market-cap weighted index of stocks issued by companies classified as online retailers. ONLN was launched on Jul 13, 2018 and is managed by ProShares.

