Airbus (OTCMKTS:EADSF) Shares Down 1.4%

Shares of Airbus SE (OTCMKTS:EADSF – Get Free Report) dropped 1.4% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $143.00 and last traded at $143.00. Approximately 1,442 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 62% from the average daily volume of 3,761 shares. The stock had previously closed at $145.00.

The business has a 50 day moving average price of $147.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $161.63.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Airbus stock. Jackson Square Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Airbus SE (OTCMKTS:EADSF – Free Report) by 94.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 780 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 378 shares during the period. Jackson Square Partners LLC’s holdings in Airbus were worth $144,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 26.91% of the company’s stock.

Airbus SE, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and delivery of aerospace products, services, and solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: Airbus, Airbus Helicopters, and Airbus Defence and Space. The Airbus segment develops, manufactures, markets, and sells commercial jet passenger aircraft, freighter aircraft, regional turboprop aircraft, and aircraft components, as well as provides aircraft conversion and related services.

