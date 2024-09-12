Trend Micro (OTCMKTS:TMICY) Sets New 1-Year High at $61.99

Trend Micro Incorporated (OTCMKTS:TMICY – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high on Thursday . The company traded as high as $61.99 and last traded at $61.99, with a volume of 1444 shares. The stock had previously closed at $61.35.

Trend Micro Stock Performance

The company has a market cap of $8.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 79.68 and a beta of 0.63. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $51.43 and a 200-day moving average price of $49.37.

Trend Micro (OTCMKTS:TMICY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The technology company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Trend Micro had a return on equity of 12.34% and a net margin of 6.26%. The firm had revenue of $440.07 million during the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Trend Micro Incorporated will post 1.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Trend Micro Company Profile

Trend Micro Incorporated develops and sells security-related software for computers and related services in Japan and internationally. The company offers platforms, such as vision one platform, attack surface management, extended detection and response (XDR), cloud security, endpoint security, network security, email security, OT/ICS security, and threat intelligence.

