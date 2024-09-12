US Treasury 3 Month Bill ETF (NASDAQ:TBIL) Short Interest Down 78.4% in August

US Treasury 3 Month Bill ETF (NASDAQ:TBIL – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 113,000 shares, a drop of 78.4% from the August 15th total of 523,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,153,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Institutional Trading of US Treasury 3 Month Bill ETF

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of US Treasury 3 Month Bill ETF by 24.7% during the second quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC now owns 234,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,709,000 after buying an additional 46,427 shares in the last quarter. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of US Treasury 3 Month Bill ETF by 20.1% during the second quarter. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC now owns 76,244 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,814,000 after buying an additional 12,772 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc acquired a new stake in shares of US Treasury 3 Month Bill ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $2,466,000. Transcendent Capital Group LLC grew its position in shares of US Treasury 3 Month Bill ETF by 1,746.7% during the second quarter. Transcendent Capital Group LLC now owns 12,927 shares of the company’s stock worth $647,000 after buying an additional 12,227 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in US Treasury 3 Month Bill ETF by 13.5% during the second quarter. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 10,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $541,000 after purchasing an additional 1,285 shares during the last quarter.

Get US Treasury 3 Month Bill ETF alerts:

US Treasury 3 Month Bill ETF Stock Up 0.0 %

Shares of TBIL stock traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $49.91. 848,308 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,042,358. US Treasury 3 Month Bill ETF has a fifty-two week low of $49.81 and a fifty-two week high of $50.09. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $49.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $49.93.

US Treasury 3 Month Bill ETF Announces Dividend

About US Treasury 3 Month Bill ETF

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 4th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were given a dividend of $0.2152 per share. This represents a $2.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 3rd.

(Get Free Report)

The US Treasury 3 Month Bill ETF (TBIL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE BofA US Treasury Bill 3 Month index. The fund is a passively managed, single-bond fund that invests in the most recently issued, on-the-run, 3-month US Treasury Bill. The fund is designed for those specifically required to track the 3-month tenor on the yield curve.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for US Treasury 3 Month Bill ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for US Treasury 3 Month Bill ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.