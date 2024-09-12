ProShares Ultra Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:UCYB) Short Interest Update

ProShares Ultra Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:UCYB – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 600 shares, a growth of 500.0% from the August 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.

ProShares Ultra Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ UCYB traded up $1.03 during trading on Thursday, reaching $41.04. The stock had a trading volume of 1,060 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,362. The company has a market cap of $3.69 million, a P/E ratio of 24.20 and a beta of 1.67. ProShares Ultra Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF has a fifty-two week low of $26.39 and a fifty-two week high of $48.15. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $40.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $40.08.

ProShares Ultra Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 26th were given a $0.3057 dividend. This is an increase from ProShares Ultra Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. This represents a $1.22 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.98%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 26th.

ProShares Ultra Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF Company Profile

The ProShares Ultra Nasdaq Cybersecurity (UCYB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Nasdaq CTA Cybersecurity index. The fund provides daily 2x leveraged exposure to a liquidity-weighted index that targets companies engaged in the global cybersecurity industry. UCYB was launched on Jan 19, 2021 and is managed by ProShares.

