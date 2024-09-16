Metalpha Technology Holding Limited (NASDAQ:MATH) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Metalpha Technology Holding Limited (NASDAQ:MATH – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,500 shares, a drop of 28.6% from the August 15th total of 7,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 11,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Metalpha Technology Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:MATH remained flat at $1.18 on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,948 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,477. Metalpha Technology has a 1 year low of $0.80 and a 1 year high of $2.27. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $1.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.40.

About Metalpha Technology

Metalpha Technology Holding Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides wealth management services in Hong Kong. The company offers digital asset-based wealth management services, which include issuing traditional financial and cryptocurrency derivative products to over-the-counter clients, providing crypto derivative market making services, and proprietary trading of digital assets and crypto derivative products; and securities advising and asset management services.

