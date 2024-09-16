Pennon Group Plc (OTCMKTS:PEGRF) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Pennon Group Plc (OTCMKTS:PEGRF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,801,000 shares, a drop of 27.7% from the August 15th total of 2,490,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1,000.6 days.
Pennon Group Price Performance
OTCMKTS:PEGRF traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $8.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,307 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,560. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.15. Pennon Group has a 1 year low of $6.91 and a 1 year high of $9.63.
Pennon Group Company Profile
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Pennon Group
- Stock Splits, Do They Really Impact Investors?
- Symbotic’s Double-Bagger Potential as It Hits a Key Inflection
- 3 Must-Buy Warren Buffett Stocks for Volatile Times
- High Dividend Yields Make These 2 Shipping Stocks Stand Out
- Unveiling The Power Of VWAP: A Key Indicator For Traders
- Can Celsius Stock Rebound? Analysts See 74% Upside Potential
Receive News & Ratings for Pennon Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pennon Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.