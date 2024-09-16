Pennon Group Plc (OTCMKTS:PEGRF) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Pennon Group Plc (OTCMKTS:PEGRF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,801,000 shares, a drop of 27.7% from the August 15th total of 2,490,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1,000.6 days.

Pennon Group Price Performance

OTCMKTS:PEGRF traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $8.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,307 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,560. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.15. Pennon Group has a 1 year low of $6.91 and a 1 year high of $9.63.

Pennon Group Company Profile

Pennon Group Plc provides clean water and wastewater services in the United Kingdom. It provides water and wastewater services for customers in Cornwall, Devon, and parts of Dorset and Somerset; water-only services in the areas of Dorset, Hampshire, and Wiltshire; and water and wastewater retail services to non-household customers in Great Britain.

