Short Interest in Longeveron Inc. (NASDAQ:LGVN) Decreases By 28.8%

Longeveron Inc. (NASDAQ:LGVN – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 733,500 shares, a drop of 28.8% from the August 15th total of 1,030,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 10,480,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days. Currently, 16.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold.
LGVN has been the subject of several recent research reports. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 price target on shares of Longeveron in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. Maxim Group lowered their target price on Longeveron from $15.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 27th.
Longeveron (NASDAQ:LGVN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The company reported ($1.83) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.03) by ($0.80). The firm had revenue of $0.47 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.53 million. Longeveron had a negative return on equity of 237.57% and a negative net margin of 1,513.83%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Longeveron will post -3.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.
An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Longeveron stock. Armistice Capital LLC acquired a new position in Longeveron Inc. (NASDAQ:LGVN – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 1,836,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,497,000. Armistice Capital LLC owned approximately 7.31% of Longeveron at the end of the most recent quarter. 10.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Longeveron Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, develops cellular therapies for aging-related and life-threatening conditions in the United States and Japan. The company's lead investigational product is the LOMECEL-B, an allogeneic mesenchymal stem cell formulation sourced from the bone marrow of young and healthy adult donors.
