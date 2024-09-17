Short Interest in Daifuku Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:DAIUF) Declines By 14.7%

Daifuku Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:DAIUF – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 771,300 shares, a decrease of 14.7% from the August 15th total of 904,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1,285.5 days.
Daifuku Stock Performance
OTCMKTS:DAIUF remained flat at $16.24 during mid-day trading on Tuesday. 34 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,322. Daifuku has a one year low of $15.60 and a one year high of $23.10. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $17.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.51.
Daifuku Company Profile
