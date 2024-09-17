Short Interest in Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCU) Grows By 13.5%

Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCU – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 212,100 shares, a growth of 13.5% from the August 15th total of 186,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 328,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.6 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Vima LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF in the first quarter worth about $46,000. Key Financial Inc acquired a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF in the second quarter worth about $73,000. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $114,000.

Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of BSCU remained flat at $17.05 during trading hours on Tuesday. The stock had a trading volume of 250,245 shares, compared to its average volume of 281,108. Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $15.19 and a 52 week high of $17.14. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.41.

Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

About Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 23rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 19th were issued a dividend of $0.071 per share. This represents a $0.85 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.00%. This is an increase from Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.07. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 19th.

The Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCU) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of USD-denominated corporate investment grade bonds with effective maturities in 2030. BSCU was launched on Sep 16, 2020 and is managed by Invesco.

