Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) Trading Up 1.7%

Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA – Get Free Report) was up 1.7% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $85.77 and last traded at $85.02. Approximately 3,936,203 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 76% from the average daily volume of 16,293,742 shares. The stock had previously closed at $83.60.

BABA has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $116.00 target price on shares of Alibaba Group in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $118.00 target price on shares of Alibaba Group in a report on Friday, August 16th. Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $110.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 16th. Susquehanna lowered their price target on Alibaba Group from $135.00 to $130.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 19th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their price objective on Alibaba Group from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, August 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Alibaba Group currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $107.61.

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $80.07 and a 200-day moving average of $77.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.41. The stock has a market cap of $215.15 billion, a PE ratio of 19.82, a PEG ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 0.33.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 15th. The specialty retailer reported $16.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.87 by $14.57. The firm had revenue of $243.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $248.32 billion. Alibaba Group had a net margin of 7.31% and a return on equity of 12.08%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.47 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 7.93 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Fiduciary Alliance LLC raised its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 154.1% during the 1st quarter. Fiduciary Alliance LLC now owns 55,229 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $4,052,000 after buying an additional 33,490 shares in the last quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co lifted its position in Alibaba Group by 462.5% in the first quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co now owns 169,220 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $12,275,000 after buying an additional 139,134 shares during the last quarter. SRN Advisors LLC lifted its position in Alibaba Group by 76.7% in the first quarter. SRN Advisors LLC now owns 22,259 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,611,000 after buying an additional 9,663 shares during the last quarter. ORG Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 52,685.7% in the 1st quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 11,085 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $813,000 after acquiring an additional 11,064 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Leo Wealth LLC bought a new position in Alibaba Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,734,000. 13.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides technology infrastructure and marketing reach to help merchants, brands, retailers, and other businesses to engage with their users and customers in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates through seven segments: China Commerce, International Commerce, Local Consumer Services, Cainiao, Cloud, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

