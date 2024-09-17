Short Interest in Baozun Inc. (NASDAQ:BZUN) Decreases By 14.8%

Baozun Inc. (NASDAQ:BZUN – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,090,000 shares, a decrease of 14.8% from the August 15th total of 1,280,000 shares. Approximately 2.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 262,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.2 days.

Baozun Stock Up 2.4 %

Baozun stock traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $2.57. The stock had a trading volume of 286,440 shares, compared to its average volume of 465,940. Baozun has a fifty-two week low of $1.90 and a fifty-two week high of $3.51. The company has a 50-day moving average of $2.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.50. The company has a market cap of $156.97 million, a PE ratio of -4.30 and a beta of 0.32.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, CLSA downgraded Baozun from an “outperform” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $2.80 to $2.20 in a research note on Friday, August 30th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Baozun

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Baozun by 55.1% during the second quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,002,018 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,335,000 after acquiring an additional 356,096 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Baozun by 23.4% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 620,450 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,452,000 after buying an additional 117,502 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new position in Baozun during the 2nd quarter worth about $165,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Baozun during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $55,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Baozun in the first quarter valued at approximately $48,000. 47.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Baozun

Baozun Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides end-to-end e-commerce solutions to brand partners in the People's Republic of China. The company operates through two segments, E-Commerce and Brand Management (BBM). The E-Commerce segment offers brands' store operations, customer services and value-added services in logistics and supply chain management, IT, and digital marketing.

