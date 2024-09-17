Edgestream Partners L.P. Sells 40,597 Shares of Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Edgestream Partners L.P. reduced its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 38.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 66,355 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 40,597 shares during the quarter. Invesco QQQ comprises 1.5% of Edgestream Partners L.P.’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Edgestream Partners L.P.’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $31,791,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vantage Financial Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco QQQ by 68.0% during the fourth quarter. Vantage Financial Partners LLC now owns 29,550 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $12,101,000 after acquiring an additional 11,957 shares in the last quarter. Concentrum Wealth Management raised its position in shares of Invesco QQQ by 15.4% during the fourth quarter. Concentrum Wealth Management now owns 14,662 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $6,004,000 after purchasing an additional 1,962 shares during the period. Rollins Financial lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ by 11.8% during the 4th quarter. Rollins Financial now owns 187,590 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $76,822,000 after purchasing an additional 19,785 shares in the last quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ by 30.2% during the 4th quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC now owns 3,047 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,248,000 after purchasing an additional 706 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Invesco QQQ by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 8,437 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,455,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the period. 44.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Invesco QQQ Stock Performance

Shares of QQQ stock opened at $473.24 on Tuesday. Invesco QQQ has a 52 week low of $342.35 and a 52 week high of $503.52. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $469.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $457.60.

Invesco QQQ Increases Dividend

About Invesco QQQ

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Investors of record on Monday, June 24th were issued a dividend of $0.7615 per share. This represents a $3.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.64%. This is a positive change from Invesco QQQ’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 24th.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

See Also

