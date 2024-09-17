WealthPLAN Partners LLC Has $12.77 Million Position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

WealthPLAN Partners LLC grew its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 4.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,326 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 968 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF comprises approximately 1.4% of WealthPLAN Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position. WealthPLAN Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $12,765,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 21.2% during the second quarter. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. now owns 103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares during the period. Global Trust Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 5.3% during the second quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 379 shares of the company’s stock valued at $207,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares during the period. Independence Bank of Kentucky boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 0.9% during the first quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 2,134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,122,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the period. Unionview LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 0.6% during the first quarter. Unionview LLC now owns 3,293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,731,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the period. Finally, MTM Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 6.9% during the second quarter. MTM Investment Management LLC now owns 308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $169,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the period.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:IVV opened at $566.06 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $488.45 billion, a PE ratio of 25.23 and a beta of 0.99. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $411.02 and a fifty-two week high of $568.24. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $553.03 and a 200-day moving average price of $535.79.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

