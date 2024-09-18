Brokers Offer Predictions for Ovintiv Inc.’s FY2024 Earnings (TSE:OVV)

Ovintiv Inc. (TSE:OVV – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Zacks Research reduced their FY2024 earnings per share estimates for Ovintiv in a report issued on Friday, September 13th. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now forecasts that the company will earn $7.48 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $7.49. The consensus estimate for Ovintiv’s current full-year earnings is $9.06 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Ovintiv’s Q3 2025 earnings at $2.09 EPS and Q2 2026 earnings at $1.71 EPS.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Wolfe Research upgraded Ovintiv to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Evercore ISI upgraded Ovintiv from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 10th.

Ovintiv Stock Performance

Ovintiv has a fifty-two week low of C$51.51 and a fifty-two week high of C$76.63. The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$59.79 and a 200-day moving average of C$65.40. The company has a market capitalization of C$14.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.64, a PEG ratio of 0.05 and a beta of 2.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 67.70.

Ovintiv (TSE:OVV – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported C$1.69 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.67 by C$0.02. The business had revenue of C$3.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$3.46 billion. Ovintiv had a return on equity of 19.75% and a net margin of 18.84%.

Ovintiv Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 27th will be given a dividend of $0.41 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 13th. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of ∞. Ovintiv’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.24%.

Ovintiv Company Profile

Ovintiv Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores, develops, produces, and markets natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids in the United States and Canada. The company operates through USA Operations, Canadian Operations, and Market Optimization segments. Its principal assets include Permian in west Texas and Anadarko in west-central Oklahoma; and Montney in northeast British Columbia and northwest Alberta.

