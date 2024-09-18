FedEx (FDX) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

FedEx (NYSE:FDX – Get Free Report) is scheduled to release its earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, September 19th. Analysts expect FedEx to post earnings of $5.02 per share for the quarter. FedEx has set its FY25 guidance at $20.00-22.00 EPS and its FY 2025 guidance at 20.000-22.000 EPS.Investors that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 25th. The shipping service provider reported $5.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.34 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $22.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.04 billion. FedEx had a return on equity of 16.70% and a net margin of 4.94%. FedEx’s revenue was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $4.94 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect FedEx to post $21 EPS for the current fiscal year and $23 EPS for the next fiscal year.

FedEx Stock Performance

Shares of FDX opened at $297.36 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.32. The firm has a market cap of $73.17 billion, a PE ratio of 17.26, a PEG ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.17. FedEx has a 1 year low of $224.69 and a 1 year high of $313.84. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $293.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $274.45.

FedEx Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 9th will be issued a dividend of $1.38 per share. This represents a $5.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.86%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 9th. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.04%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on FDX. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of FedEx from $340.00 to $333.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. StockNews.com lowered FedEx from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, August 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded FedEx from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $296.00 to $359.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on FedEx from $316.00 to $333.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. Finally, Argus lifted their target price on FedEx from $325.00 to $335.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, FedEx presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $314.67.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO Sriram Krishnasamy sold 8,421 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $310.14, for a total value of $2,611,688.94. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 12,246 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,797,974.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other FedEx news, EVP Robert B. Carter sold 16,010 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $294.48, for a total value of $4,714,624.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 59,884 shares in the company, valued at $17,634,640.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Sriram Krishnasamy sold 8,421 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $310.14, for a total transaction of $2,611,688.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 12,246 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,797,974.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 32,944 shares of company stock worth $9,882,355 in the last quarter. 8.73% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About FedEx

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. It operates through FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, and FedEx Services segments. The FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; and time-critical transportation services.

Further Reading

