Equities Analysts Offer Predictions for Oruka Therapeutics, Inc.’s Q3 2024 Earnings (NASDAQ:ORKA)

Oruka Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORKA – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Wedbush issued their Q3 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Oruka Therapeutics in a report released on Thursday, September 12th. Wedbush analyst D. Nierengarten forecasts that the company will post earnings of ($0.20) per share for the quarter. Wedbush has a “Strong-Buy” rating on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Oruka Therapeutics’ Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.21) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($0.99) EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at ($0.24) EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at ($0.28) EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at ($0.30) EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at ($0.31) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($1.14) EPS, FY2026 earnings at ($1.53) EPS, FY2027 earnings at ($2.17) EPS and FY2028 earnings at ($2.92) EPS.

Get Oruka Therapeutics alerts:

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Lifesci Capital assumed coverage on shares of Oruka Therapeutics in a report on Monday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $41.00 target price on the stock. Leerink Partners started coverage on shares of Oruka Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $44.00 price objective on the stock. TD Cowen started coverage on shares of Oruka Therapeutics in a research note on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Oruka Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, September 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $41.25.

Oruka Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of Oruka Therapeutics stock opened at $26.47 on Monday. Oruka Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $18.72 and a 12 month high of $53.88.

Oruka Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

ARCA biopharma, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops genetically-targeted therapies for heart failure and cardiovascular diseases. It is positioned to bring personalized therapies for the treatment of cardiovascular disease, through the use of genetics. Complementing the Company’s cardiovascular science, ARCA’s management team has significant experience in developing and commercializing cardiovascular products.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Oruka Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oruka Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.