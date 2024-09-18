Disciplined Investments LLC Makes New Investment in General Electric (NYSE:GE)

Disciplined Investments LLC purchased a new stake in General Electric (NYSE:GE – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 1,399 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $222,000.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT raised its position in shares of General Electric by 174.2% in the second quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT now owns 50,029 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $7,953,000 after buying an additional 31,786 shares in the last quarter. Plancorp LLC raised its position in shares of General Electric by 0.9% in the second quarter. Plancorp LLC now owns 12,134 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,929,000 after buying an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Peregrine Asset Advisers Inc. raised its position in shares of General Electric by 4.5% in the second quarter. Peregrine Asset Advisers Inc. now owns 17,178 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,731,000 after buying an additional 739 shares in the last quarter. Alpha Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of General Electric in the second quarter valued at approximately $213,000. Finally, Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. raised its position in shares of General Electric by 16.7% in the second quarter. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. now owns 5,097 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $810,000 after buying an additional 730 shares in the last quarter. 74.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
General Electric Stock Performance
NYSE GE opened at $180.32 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.14. General Electric has a fifty-two week low of $84.42 and a fifty-two week high of $182.43. The stock has a market cap of $197.38 billion, a PE ratio of 59.12, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.18. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $167.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $170.87.
General Electric Announces Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 26th will be paid a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 26th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.62%. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio is 36.72%.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of General Electric from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of General Electric from $201.00 to $209.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 1st. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of General Electric from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of General Electric from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 28th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of General Electric from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $191.14.
General Electric Company Profile
General Electric Company, doing business as GE Aerospace, designs and produces commercial and defense aircraft engines, integrated engine components, electric power, and mechanical aircraft systems. It also offers aftermarket services to support its products. The company operates in the United States, Europe, China, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa.
