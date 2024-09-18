Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:FTF) Short Interest Update

Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:FTF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 265,000 shares, a drop of 11.8% from the August 15th total of 300,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 244,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.1 days.

Institutional Trading of Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group lifted its holdings in shares of Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust by 15.7% during the second quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group now owns 12,519 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after buying an additional 1,700 shares during the last quarter. Choreo LLC bought a new stake in shares of Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust in the second quarter valued at approximately $85,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its stake in shares of Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust by 10.1% in the first quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 17,934 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,000 after acquiring an additional 1,650 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Powell Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust by 25.2% during the first quarter. Powell Investment Advisors LLC now owns 18,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,000 after acquiring an additional 3,693 shares during the period.

Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust Stock Performance

NYSEAMERICAN:FTF remained flat at $6.78 on Wednesday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 222,281 shares, compared to its average volume of 192,642. Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust has a 52 week low of $5.76 and a 52 week high of $6.81.

Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust Announces Dividend

About Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 19th will be given a $0.0615 dividend. This represents a $0.74 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 19th.

Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Franklin Resources, Inc The fund is managed by Franklin Advisers, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in mortgage-backed securities, asset-backed securities, floating rate bank loans, and high yield corporate bonds.

