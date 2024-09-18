Shariaportfolio Inc. Has $1.97 Million Holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM)

Shariaportfolio Inc. lessened its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM – Free Report) by 18.7% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 11,324 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 2,609 shares during the quarter. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing accounts for 1.1% of Shariaportfolio Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Shariaportfolio Inc.’s holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing were worth $1,968,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of TSM. Marsico Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. Marsico Capital Management LLC now owns 874,307 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $151,963,000 after buying an additional 44,320 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 10.3% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 67,241 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $11,687,000 after buying an additional 6,260 shares during the period. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. grew its position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 33.2% in the second quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 30,968 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $5,383,000 after purchasing an additional 7,727 shares during the last quarter. Argent Trust Co grew its holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 19.2% in the 2nd quarter. Argent Trust Co now owns 34,170 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $5,939,000 after buying an additional 5,495 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 2.3% during the second quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 113,657 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $19,755,000 after acquiring an additional 2,578 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.51% of the company’s stock.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Stock Down 1.0 %

TSM opened at $167.35 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $867.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.14. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited has a one year low of $84.01 and a one year high of $193.47. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $167.94 and a 200-day moving average price of $157.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 2.47 and a quick ratio of 2.21.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Increases Dividend

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing ( NYSE:TSM Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The semiconductor company reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $20.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.33 billion. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a return on equity of 25.54% and a net margin of 37.85%. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.14 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited will post 6.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 12th will be given a $0.4871 dividend. This represents a $1.95 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.16%. This is a boost from Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 12th. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 36.95%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently commented on TSM. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 5th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $168.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 15th. Susquehanna reissued a “positive” rating and issued a $250.00 price target on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. TD Cowen upped their price target on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $130.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein increased their price target on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $150.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $200.00.

About Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, packages, tests, and sells integrated circuits and other semiconductor devices in Taiwan, China, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, the United States, and internationally. It provides a range of wafer fabrication processes, including processes to manufacture complementary metal- oxide-semiconductor (CMOS) logic, mixed-signal, radio frequency, embedded memory, bipolar CMOS mixed-signal, and others.

