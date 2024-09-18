Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC Acquires 1,160 Shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Free Report) by 5.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 23,023 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,160 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $8,593,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Deere & Company by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,988,363 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $9,031,500,000 after purchasing an additional 263,709 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its stake in Deere & Company by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 3,859,021 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,585,028,000 after purchasing an additional 19,200 shares in the last quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC increased its stake in Deere & Company by 22.4% during the 4th quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 3,856,171 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,541,967,000 after purchasing an additional 705,771 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Deere & Company by 15.0% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,146,441 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $802,037,000 after purchasing an additional 279,627 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 11.3% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,481,458 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $592,391,000 after acquiring an additional 150,713 shares in the last quarter. 68.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $400.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $375.00 to $360.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $395.00 to $370.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $450.00 to $425.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 26th. Finally, Oppenheimer decreased their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $465.00 to $448.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $409.88.

DE opened at $397.91 on Wednesday. Deere & Company has a fifty-two week low of $340.20 and a fifty-two week high of $417.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a current ratio of 2.07. The company has a market capitalization of $109.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.92. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $373.48 and a 200-day moving average of $382.05.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 15th. The industrial products company reported $6.29 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.63 by $0.66. Deere & Company had a return on equity of 36.71% and a net margin of 14.69%. The company had revenue of $11.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.94 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $10.20 earnings per share. Deere & Company’s revenue was down 20.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Deere & Company will post 25.07 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be given a $1.47 dividend. This represents a $5.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 30th. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio is presently 17.70%.

In other Deere & Company news, insider Cory J. Reed sold 13,370 shares of Deere & Company stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $377.63, for a total value of $5,048,913.10. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 41,642 shares in the company, valued at $15,725,268.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Deere & Company engages in the manufacture and distribution of various equipment worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Production and Precision Agriculture, Small Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Production and Precision Agriculture segment provides large and medium tractors, combines, cotton pickers and strippers, sugarcane harvesters and loaders, harvesting front-end equipment, pull-behind scrapers, and tillage and seeding equipment, as well as application equipment, including sprayers and nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery for grain growers.

