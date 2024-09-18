Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) Shares Sold by Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd.

Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. lowered its position in shares of Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS – Free Report) by 10.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 40,561 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,509 shares during the quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd.’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $7,032,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Focus Financial Network Inc. ADV acquired a new position in Zoetis in the 4th quarter valued at $2,159,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of Zoetis by 31.0% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 13,716,681 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,707,262,000 after buying an additional 3,244,074 shares in the last quarter. Axiom Investors LLC DE raised its position in shares of Zoetis by 36.3% in the fourth quarter. Axiom Investors LLC DE now owns 594,474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,331,000 after buying an additional 158,459 shares during the last quarter. Global Assets Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Zoetis in the first quarter worth about $8,831,000. Finally, Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC boosted its position in Zoetis by 4.3% during the first quarter. Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC now owns 121,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,478,000 after acquiring an additional 5,035 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. BTIG Research increased their price objective on shares of Zoetis from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 12th. Argus raised Zoetis to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 price objective on shares of Zoetis in a research note on Tuesday, August 27th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their target price on Zoetis from $195.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $217.11.

Shares of Zoetis stock opened at $195.74 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $183.65 and a 200 day moving average of $174.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a current ratio of 3.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $88.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.71, a PEG ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.88. Zoetis Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $144.80 and a fifty-two week high of $201.92.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $1.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $2.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.31 billion. Zoetis had a return on equity of 50.67% and a net margin of 26.29%. The company’s revenue was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.41 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Zoetis Inc. will post 5.84 earnings per share for the current year.

Zoetis Inc engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and commercialization of animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products and services in the United States and internationally. The company commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep and others; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

