Zega Financial LLC Buys 2,097 Shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Zega Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 37.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,696 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,097 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF makes up 0.8% of Zega Financial LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Zega Financial LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $4,212,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in IVV. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 26.5% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,000 after buying an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Vantage Financial Partners LLC grew its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 45.3% in the fourth quarter. Vantage Financial Partners LLC now owns 37,601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,959,000 after acquiring an additional 11,715 shares during the period. Accretive Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Accretive Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $728,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 32.5% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 1,483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $708,000 after acquiring an additional 364 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prairieview Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $18,597,000.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Trading Up 0.0 %

NYSEARCA IVV opened at $566.20 on Wednesday. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 12-month low of $411.02 and a 12-month high of $569.69. The company has a market cap of $488.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.23 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $553.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $536.15.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

