Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC Has $17.62 Million Stock Holdings in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Free Report) by 11.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 56,518 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 5,687 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC’s holdings in Amgen were worth $17,618,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AMGN. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC purchased a new position in shares of Amgen in the second quarter valued at $26,000. Horizon Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Amgen during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. United Community Bank purchased a new stake in Amgen in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. nVerses Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Amgen during the second quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Bbjs Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Amgen in the second quarter worth about $33,000. 76.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently commented on AMGN shares. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Amgen from $325.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Amgen from $310.00 to $303.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating and set a $305.00 price target (down previously from $310.00) on shares of Amgen in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $380.00 price target (up previously from $375.00) on shares of Amgen in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Amgen from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $320.00 to $335.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $327.28.

Amgen Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ AMGN opened at $332.80 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.64. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $329.00 and its 200 day moving average is $304.81. The stock has a market cap of $178.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.54, a P/E/G ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.61. Amgen Inc. has a 1-year low of $249.70 and a 1-year high of $346.85.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The medical research company reported $4.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.01 by ($0.04). Amgen had a net margin of 10.12% and a return on equity of 161.72%. The company had revenue of $8.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.35 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $5.00 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 20.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Amgen Inc. will post 19.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Amgen Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 16th were issued a dividend of $2.25 per share. This represents a $9.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 16th. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio is presently 128.57%.

About Amgen

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. The company's principal products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; XGEVA for skeletal-related events prevention; Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization; Nplate for the treatment of patients with immune thrombocytopenia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; EVENITY for the treatment of osteoporosis in postmenopausal for men and women; Vectibix to treat patients with wild-type RAS metastatic colorectal cancer; BLINCYTO for the treatment of patients with acute lymphoblastic leukemia; TEPEZZA to treat thyroid eye disease; and KRYSTEXXA for the treatment of chronic refractory gout.

Further Reading

