Wealth Alliance Sells 567 Shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Wealth Alliance cut its holdings in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Free Report) by 4.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,569 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 567 shares during the period. Wealth Alliance’s holdings in Oracle were worth $1,775,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Westend Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Oracle during the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Fairway Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Oracle in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Tidemark LLC bought a new position in shares of Oracle in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Oracle in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, POM Investment Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of Oracle in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. 42.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have commented on ORCL shares. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their target price on shares of Oracle from $159.00 to $171.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 12th. TD Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Oracle from $165.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. Melius raised shares of Oracle from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $210.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Oracle in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Oracle from $155.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $163.88.

In other news, EVP Maria Smith sold 6,320 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total value of $1,042,800.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 42,889 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,076,685. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Oracle news, insider Edward Screven sold 235,918 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.30, for a total transaction of $34,042,967.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,626,764 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $379,042,045.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Maria Smith sold 6,320 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total value of $1,042,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 42,889 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,076,685. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,868,820 shares of company stock worth $267,819,424. Company insiders own 42.80% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ORCL opened at $167.47 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.68. The company has a fifty day moving average of $140.89 and a 200 day moving average of $130.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $464.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.14, a P/E/G ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 1.01. Oracle Co. has a 52 week low of $99.26 and a 52 week high of $173.99.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, September 9th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $13.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.23 billion. Oracle had a net margin of 20.40% and a return on equity of 171.38%. The company’s revenue was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.95 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Oracle Co. will post 5.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 10th. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.13%.

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Cerner healthcare, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

