Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE) Position Increased by Tredje AP fonden

Tredje AP fonden increased its stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE – Free Report) by 36.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 154,662 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 41,000 shares during the quarter. Tredje AP fonden’s holdings in Intercontinental Exchange were worth $21,172,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Scarborough Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC grew its position in Intercontinental Exchange by 1,018.8% in the 1st quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 179 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. New Millennium Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Finally, Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange during the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. 89.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, General Counsel Andrew J. Surdykowski sold 1,898 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.66, for a total transaction of $259,380.68. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 46,815 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,397,737.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Intercontinental Exchange news, General Counsel Andrew J. Surdykowski sold 1,898 shares of Intercontinental Exchange stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.66, for a total transaction of $259,380.68. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 46,815 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,397,737.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jeffrey C. Sprecher sold 58,389 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.68, for a total transaction of $8,272,553.52. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,179,993 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $167,181,408.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 67,096 shares of company stock valued at $9,593,983 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ICE opened at $162.81 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $155.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $142.35. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $93.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.34, a P/E/G ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 1.08. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. has a 1-year low of $104.49 and a 1-year high of $163.71.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The financial services provider reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by $0.03. Intercontinental Exchange had a net margin of 21.43% and a return on equity of 12.70%. The business had revenue of $2.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.31 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.43 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 22.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. will post 6.04 earnings per share for the current year.

ICE has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Barclays lifted their target price on Intercontinental Exchange from $159.00 to $167.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $160.00 to $162.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated an “outperform” rating and set a $168.00 price target on shares of Intercontinental Exchange in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $152.00 to $154.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Intercontinental Exchange from $151.00 to $171.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Intercontinental Exchange has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $156.36.

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of market infrastructure, data services, and technology solutions for financial institutions, corporations, and government entities in the United States, the United Kingdom, the European Union, Singapore, India, Abu Dhabi, Israel, and Canada.

