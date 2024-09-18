Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS) Shares Bought by Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC

Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC raised its holdings in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS – Free Report) by 16.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 17,463 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,480 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC’s holdings in Synopsys were worth $10,291,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Synopsys by 2.1% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,829,357 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $7,903,478,000 after acquiring an additional 278,265 shares during the period. Capital World Investors raised its stake in shares of Synopsys by 12.5% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 7,369,890 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,211,892,000 after buying an additional 818,485 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of Synopsys by 39.6% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,337,602 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,050,441,000 after buying an additional 1,514,449 shares during the last quarter. GQG Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Synopsys by 91.6% during the 1st quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 2,095,100 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,197,350,000 after buying an additional 1,001,371 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swedbank AB raised its stake in shares of Synopsys by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 1,866,133 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,110,461,000 after buying an additional 25,999 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.47% of the company’s stock.

Get Synopsys alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently weighed in on SNPS shares. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Synopsys from $661.00 to $663.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Synopsys from $675.00 to $690.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $640.00 target price on shares of Synopsys in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $687.00 price target on shares of Synopsys in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Synopsys from $655.00 to $685.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $630.09.

Synopsys Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of SNPS opened at $502.25 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $532.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $558.06. Synopsys, Inc. has a 52-week low of $440.62 and a 52-week high of $629.38. The firm has a market cap of $76.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.59, a PEG ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 1.08.

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 21st. The semiconductor company reported $3.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.28 by $0.15. Synopsys had a return on equity of 22.09% and a net margin of 24.06%. The company had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.52 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.17 EPS. Synopsys’s quarterly revenue was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Synopsys, Inc. will post 9.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Synopsys

In related news, CEO Sassine Ghazi sold 10,293 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $553.89, for a total transaction of $5,701,189.77. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 62,568 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,655,789.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Geus Aart De sold 8,158 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $602.59, for a total transaction of $4,915,929.22. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 106,983 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $64,466,885.97. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Sassine Ghazi sold 10,293 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $553.89, for a total value of $5,701,189.77. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 62,568 shares in the company, valued at $34,655,789.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 73,687 shares of company stock valued at $44,616,637 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.66% of the company’s stock.

About Synopsys

(Free Report)

Synopsys, Inc provides electronic design automation software products used to design and test integrated circuits. It operates in three segments: Design Automation, Design IP, and Software Integrity. The company offers Digital and Custom IC Design solution that provides digital design implementation solutions; Verification solution that offers virtual prototyping, static and formal verification, simulation, emulation, field programmable gate array (FPGA)-based prototyping, and debug solutions; and FPGA design products that are programmed to perform specific functions.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Synopsys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Synopsys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.